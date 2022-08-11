Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE STAG opened at $33.58 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

