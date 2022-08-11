Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,853 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.39 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

