Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $36,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 2.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

