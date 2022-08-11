Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE ADC opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

