Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 142.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 441,895 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.5 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

