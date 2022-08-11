Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Mandiant

Mandiant Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

