Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 380,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 583,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

