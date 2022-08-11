Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $46.10 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Aviva PLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

