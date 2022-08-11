Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.08.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PSA opened at $345.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day moving average is $347.17.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.