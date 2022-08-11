Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.08.

NYSE PSA opened at $345.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day moving average is $347.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

