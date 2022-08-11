PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.98

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.98 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 230.96 ($2.79). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 336,024 shares trading hands.
PureTech Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £644.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.29.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
