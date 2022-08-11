Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 2.5 %

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

