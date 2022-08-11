Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Reduced by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$509.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

