Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

NYSE AVB opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.