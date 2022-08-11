Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

