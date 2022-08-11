Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.24.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$129.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.77. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

