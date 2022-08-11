Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$609.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.56.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

