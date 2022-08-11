Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $291.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

