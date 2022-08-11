Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issued By William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $400.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.