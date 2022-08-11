Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $18.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $20.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $24.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,199.66 on Wednesday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

