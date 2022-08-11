Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2022 earnings at $25.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

