Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOG. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after buying an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

