Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Perdoceo Education Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,494 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,733,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $7,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,690 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.