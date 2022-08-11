Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

NYSE:RY opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

