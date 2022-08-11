Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Subsea 7’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

