Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.54.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.44 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.70. The firm has a market cap of C$94.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

