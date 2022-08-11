Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.44 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.70. The firm has a market cap of C$94.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
