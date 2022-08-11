Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issued By Wedbush

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arvinas Stock Performance
ARVN stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $98.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
