Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.