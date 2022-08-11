Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issued By KeyCorp

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.50%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 607,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

