Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.