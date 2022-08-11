Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.