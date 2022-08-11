Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

IRT opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 480.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

