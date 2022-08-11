Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Issued By B. Riley

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of AGS opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

