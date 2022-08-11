Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.