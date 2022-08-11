Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.15. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

