Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut by SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

AUPH stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

