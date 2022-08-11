Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.39. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 449.27% and a negative net margin of 1,896.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.