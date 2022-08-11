Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut by Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.