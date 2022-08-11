Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Lowered by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.