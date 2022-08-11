Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.