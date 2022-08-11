Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Decreased by Analyst

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of FIGS opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. FIGS has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $22,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

