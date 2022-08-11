Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reduced by Analyst

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

