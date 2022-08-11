Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $114.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

