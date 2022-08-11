Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HES opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

