Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.62. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy



HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

