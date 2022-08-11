Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut by Analyst

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Insight Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

NSIT stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,620,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 218,883 shares of company stock valued at $21,398,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

