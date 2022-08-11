Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Insulet Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $262.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.98 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

