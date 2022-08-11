Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised by Analyst

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,809 shares of company stock worth $1,938,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.88%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

