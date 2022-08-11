Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lowered by Wedbush

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OMGA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

