Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,155,158.75. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,155,158.75.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.