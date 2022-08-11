Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.
Provention Bio Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.45. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
